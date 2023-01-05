It seems as though TVGUCCI is planning to have an active year in 2023. On New Year’s Day, he released a new single and accompanying video, “BORA BORA.” The video’s director is none other than Drake.

Donning a few heavyweight OVO chains and pendants, the “DUMMY” rapper turns up alongside the rest of the OVO crew. “I visit Bora Bora ’cause I’m bored / Swish, I scored / First class, all aboard / Vision clear like the board / Gucci drip, I need more,” the Toronto rapper spits in the hook of the braggadocios track.

TVGUCCI (L) attends the OVO Takeover Daytime Party at La V Brickell on June 05, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)

Although it’s still unclear as to whether or not TVGUCCI has been officially signed to the OVO Sound label, he has been closely affiliated with them for years.

On Friday (December 31), fans began noticing that some OVO signees’ albums were no longer on streaming services. PARTYNEXTDOOR and Majid Jordan‘s catalogues briefly disappeared, but are now back on the platforms.

However, on Monday (January 2), the label took to their Instagram account to make an announcement. “OVO SOUND ’22, NEW SOUND ALL ’23,” reads the caption. One of the photos recaps all of their 2022 releases, which includes dvsn’s Working On My Karma and Smiley’s deluxe version of Buy or Bye 2.

Furthermore, a new Popcaan single and video featuring Drake is releasing on Friday (January 6). “We Caa Done” is the title.

Evidently, the new Popcaan and Drake single, as well as TVGUCCI’s latest offering are the start of OVO’s new sound. Check out the Drizzy-directed video below and comment your thoughts on it afterwards. Finally, make sure to stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest music news and releases.