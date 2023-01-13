As one of, if not the biggest artist in the world, Drake continues to live the most lavish lifestyle possible. Through his braggadocios bars and constant flexing on Instagram, we always seem to get a sneak peak into what the 36-year-old has going on behind the scenes.

He’s certainly had lots to celebrate recently. This is thanks to the success of his most recent offering, the 21 Savage-assisted Her Loss.

Rapper Drake leaves the court following the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the LA Clippers at Scotiabank Arena on December 27, 2022 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

During a recent vacation in Saint Barths, it appears as though the Toronto superstar was sporting some insane jewelry. While posing for a photo with model Sara Benedikte Nilsen, some fans are noticing that the pendant he’s rocking is actually a famous one. It’s Pharrell‘s double skateboard pendant and accompanying chain from Jacob & Co.

Skateboard P famously put the chain up for sale as part of his auction site, Joopiter. Since launching it last year, he’s sold an array of jewelry pieces, clothing and sneakers from his own personal collection. The chain reportedly sold for $103,750. Apparently we now know who the buyer is.

While on the vacation, however, the “Jimmy Cooks” rapper was putting in some work as well. He shot a music video there for Popcaan‘s latest single, “We Caa Done.” The video shows the OVO crew turning up on the island, riding jet-skis and having an all-around good time. Furthermore, Lil Yachty and even Kevin Durant make cameos.

The song marks the first official OVO Sound release of 2023. On January 2, the label took to their Instagram account to tease new music and sounds from their artists in 2023. “OVO SOUND ’22 NEW SOUND ALL ’23,” reads the caption.

The second release, PARTYNEXTDOOR‘s brand new single, “Her Old Friends,” is set to arrive on streaming services tonight. It will certainly be interesting to see whether or not this “new sound” includes even more new music from the “God’s Plan” artist himself.

Additionally, Drake directed TVGUCCI’s newest music video for his 2021 song, “Bora Bora,” which dropped on New Year’s Day.

