If you know anything about J Cole, then you understand that he is a huge basketball fan. In fact, he has had some opportunities to play at the professional level. From the BAL in Africa to the Canadian Elite Basketball League, Cole has been able to showcase his talents.

Overall, Cole wasn’t able to give his full time and attention to these opportunities. After all, he is a massive recording artist who has tours and other engagements to think of. However, that doesn’t mean he has lost his love for the game. For instance, Cole has frequently attended NBA games this season.

J Cole performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 30, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic)

J. Cole x Raptors

Recently, we reported on how Cole was sitting courtside at a Miami Heat game. On Tuesday, J Cole continued his NBA tour by hitting up Toronto. The Raptors were taking on the Charlotte Hornets, which made it the perfect occasion for Cole to visit the Six.

In the video below, you can see that Cole was chilling courtside in a hoodie and come camo pants. Consequently, Cole got plenty of attention at the game as all of the cameras were on him. Typically, the artist is not a fan of having the cameras in his face, although it comes with the territory at this point.

Unfortunately for Cole, his team ultimately lost the game. The Raptors came through with a 132-120 victory that was aided by Pascal Siakim’s 28 points. Overall, the Hornets have had a very difficult season, and that isn’t likely to change, anytime soon. Hopefully, for J. Cole, this team will get back on track and showcase its full potential. Or maybe they can get Victor Wembanyama.

