J Cole is one of those artists that seemingly disappears in between album runs. Of course, Cole remains in the public eye, however, he would rather not bring attention to himself. He likes to remain lowkey, and it is definitely something that should be applauded. Some artists are too visible, and it hurts their brand.

J. Cole performs during the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 17, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

J Cole Reaches Heat Game

If you are a J Cole fan, then you know that he loves basketball. Cole even got to play in Africa last year, while spending time in Canada in 2022. Having said that, it should come as no surprise that Cole would show up at a Miami Heat game, where the hometown team was taking on Cole’s Charlotte Hornets.

As always, Cole was looking to go under the radar at the game. Unfortunately for him and his manager Ibrahim “Ib” Hamas, the heat wouldn’t let him do that. In the tweet below, you can see Cole being shown on the Jumbotron. The artist was mortified by this, and all he could do was shake his head and put his head in his hand.

Cole Gets A Special Gift

In the middle of the game, the Heat came up to him Cole, and gave him his own City Edition Heat jersey. These jerseys have a unique collage look to them, and the back of Cole’s jersey bears his name. It also has the number 15, which brings it all together.

The Heat posted about this on their Twitter page as well, saying “we had hip-hop royalty in the house tonight. Cole World!” Needless to say, all of the fans in attendance were excited to see Cole, even if he was trying to go unnoticed.

