PartyNextDoor is dropping a new single tonight.

In the past few weeks, there’s been some indication that the Mississauga singer would return to the fold. He isn’t necessarily the most active person on social media nor does he release a steady stream of music regularly. That only means that it’s a red carpet affair whenever he decides to pop out.

Fans quickly noticed that PND cleared his Instagram page this week. In most cases, that means an artist will be ushering in a new era in their career. At the very least, it’s an indication that new music is on the way.

Though no album was announced, PartyNextDoor will be dropping a new single tonight. OVO Sound, first, announced that there’s a “new sound all 2023” on Twitter, while tagging PND. Then, he shared a post on his Instagram Story that seemed to be some sort of cover art.

Drake took to Instagram shortly after where he confirmed PND would be delivering the goods on Thursday night. The OVO head honcho and PartyNextDoor announced the single, “Her Old Friends.”

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 06: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) PARTYNEXTDOOR performs on the Main Stage on Day 1 of Wireless Festival 2018 at Finsbury Park on July 6, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images)

PartyNextDoor hasn’t dropped much music since 2020’s PARTYMOBILE. The 15-song effort boasted appearances from Drake, Bad Bunny, and a rare feature from Rihanna. Shortly after, he shared PARTYPACK featuring a number of singles that were previously only available on Soundcloud.

Most recently, PartyNextDoor appeared on Diddy’s single, “Sex In A Porsche” off of the Bad Boy mogul’s upcoming R&B album.

We’ll keep you posted on anymore updates surrounding PND. Keep your eyes peeled for his new single, “Her Old Friends” dropping tonight.