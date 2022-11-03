Cher
- RelationshipsCher & AE Edwards' Romance Blossomed Over Text, She "Loves Being With Him"After taking some time apart earlier this year, Cher and her man (who's 40 years her junior) are embracing their love in the public eye again.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearCher And AE Edwards Step Out For Paris Fashion Week Amid Reunion RumorsThe duo arrived to the Valentino runway show hand in hand.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsCher Accused Of Hiring Men To Kidnap Her SonCher allegedly had her son kidnapped from a hotel where he was with his wife.By Cole Blake
- MusicCher Net Worth 2023: What Is The Music Icon Worth?Discover Cher's kaleidoscopic career—musician, actress, philanthropist—and how she amassed a jaw-dropping Impressive net worth.By Jake Skudder
- RelationshipsCher And AE Edwards Fuel Reunion Rumors After J Balvin Double DateThe couple reportedly broke up in May.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsCher Postpones AE Edwards Wedding, Blames 40-Year Age Gap: ReportAre you surprised that the controversial couple is allegedly having trouble?By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearCher & AE Edwards Share A Passionate Kiss During Red Carpet DebutThe couple seemed madly in love at Versace F/W 2023 fashion show.By Sabrina Morris
- RelationshipsCher & AE Edwards Making Music Together, Singer Says Two Albums Are ComingThe 76-year-old also has big plans to head out on tour later this year.By Hayley Hynes
- GossipCher At War With Sons Who Disapprove Of Fiancé A.E. EdwardsHer sons consider A.E. as a gold-digger, sources say.By Diya Singhvi
- SportsCher & Alexander "AE" Edwards Flirt At Super BowlThe unlikely couple were all smiles at the big game.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsCher & AE Edwards Say Engaged Life Is Going WellThe star singer showed off her diamond ring amid a sea of paparazzi and admirers.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsCher Calls AE Edwards "Daddy" In NYE Post With RingThe Goddess of Pop shooed haters away on Twitter and continued to spark engagement rumors with her ring.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureCher Shows Off Her Diamond Ring From BF AE Edwards The singer took to social media to gush over her new diamond ring.By Lamar Banks
- Pop CultureCher's Friends Don't Want Her And AE Getting Serious, Source Claims"He’s very kind, very smart, he’s very talented, and he’s really funny," Cher shared about AE in a recent interview.By Jada Ojii
- RelationshipsCher Speaks On "Ridiculous" Romance With AE EdwardsAlthough they have a 40-year age gap between them, Cher is giddy about her romance with the music exec.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsCher & Alexander Edwards Are Official: Report Sources close to Cher revealed that she and Alexander Edwards are officially an item. By Lamar Banks
- RelationshipsCher Defends 40-Year Age Gap With New Man AE Edwards: "Love Doesn't Know Math"The Oakland-born music executive and the legendary singer have been causing a stir online for a few days now.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureAmber Rose's Ex AE Edwards Seen Getting Flirty With CherIt was all in good fun, and it's said that AE and Tyga ran into Cher at a celebrity hot spot.By Da Vida Gayden