Chlöe
- StreetwearChloe Bailey Showered With Love From Fans After Recent Instagram PostFollowing what seems like a recent performance with BJ The Chicago Kid, the Georgia native is feeling herself on social media.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicChloe Bailey Will Get "Generation Next" Award At Urban One Honors 2024"Each honoree represents a unique chapter in the story of music," network president Michelle Rice said of the accolade.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureDrake, Chloe Bailey & More Mourn Loss Of "Euphoria" Star Angus CloudDuring his 25 years on this Earth, the actor touched many hearts within and outside of entertainment.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVChloe Bailey Net Worth 2023: What Is The Singer Worth?Discover the rise of Chlöe Bailey, from humble beginnings to her current net worth, while exploring her journey in TV, music, and philanthropy.By Jake Skudder
- MusicChloe Bailey And Nelly Perform Together At Juneteenth ShowChloe and Nelly teamed up for a performance at CNN's Juneteenth celebration. By Lavender Alexandria
- StreetwearChlöe Shines Like The Sun With Extravagant Yellow Outfit For Last Tour StopIn an Instagram recap post, she also posed with Lauren Jauregui and Lil Nas X, along with some sexy snaps of her ensemble.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicChlöe Shows Off Her Dance Moves For Last Show Of TourThe R&B star has strut her stuff all the way to the end of her "In Pieces" tour, and she promised to end things off with a bang.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicQuavo & Chlöe Grab Lunch TogetherCouple rumors continue to follow the "Praise This" costars, despite denials from the R&B singer's end.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearChlöe Looks Stunning While Showing Off Body In Blue JumpsuitThe Bailey sister's tour fits have been stunning, and she seems proud to show them off as she has a great time on the road.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicChlöe Reunites With Halle OnstageThe "In Pieces" singer also shared some snaps with Missy Elliott following her Atlanta tour stop.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicChlöe Praised For Defending Beyoncé Over Low "In Pieces" Album SalesMany believe the "CUFF IT" superstar could've done more to promote her protégé's debut solo album, but fans commended the singer for her candid and well-adjusted response.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVChloe Bailey Cried Seeing Sister Halle In "Little Mermaid"Chloe opened up to Drew about what seeing Halle as Ariel means to her.By Noah Grant
- Original ContentChlöe "In Pieces" Album ReviewChlöe's stellar talent has found new expressions in her masterly debut solo album.By Victoria Ifeolu
- MusicChlöe Shares Throwback Pic With BeyoncéThe "In Pieces" singer showed fans a peek at her early career beginnings on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicChlöe Performs "In Pieces" Live For First TimeThe singer took to The Today Show's stage to perform the title track off her debut solo album.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music VideosChlöe Gets Her "Cheatback" With Joey Bad$$ In Visual To Future-Assisted SingleChlöe and Future's "In Pieces" collab has received a music video starring Joey Bada$$ and the man who treats the singer right.By Erika Marie
- MixtapesChlöe Drops Stunning Solo Debut Album "In Pieces"Chlöe is finally here with her solo debut.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsChlöe Denies Fling With Quavo...Sort OfThe "Have Mercy" singer caught up with Latto on "777 Radio" where they discussed the gossip.By Erika Marie
- SongsChlöe Shines On The Title Track Of Her Debut Album "In Pieces"Listen to the title track from Chlöe Bailey's debut solo album, "In Pieces," due out this Friday.By Aron A.