6ix9ine Admits He Paid Big Bank To Interview Him During Sit-Down

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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6ix9ine Admits Paid Big Bank Interview
DORAL, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 04: Lenier Mesa, Tekashi 69 and Lili Estefan during promotion of song Repuesta at Univision Studios on September 04, 2024 in Doral, Florida. (Photo by Jose Devillegas/Getty Images)
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6ix9ine and Big Bank challenged each other on snitching allegations, hip-hop beefs, and loyalty debates during their new interview.

6ix9ine recently flexed his VladTV interview earnings, but sometimes, he's the one that has to cough up the cash. For example, Big Bank recently sat down with him for his Perspektives With Bank program. When Bank said the Internet tends to be a dark place for Tekashi 6ix9ine and suggested he's unhappy, he responded by putting things in perspective for the interviewer.

"Bank, when I do this, this is how I feed my family," he said, as caught by No Jumper on Instagram. "It's work, but it feels fun. If people didn't know, I don't know if you're going to cut this out, I'm paying you to be here. I'm not saying what, [but] I'm paying you to be here. So this is my job... Let me be me... You're trying to convince me I'm not happy."

It seems like Tekashi is opening himself up to new opportunities and trying to turn short-term investments into long-term gain. How this actually works concerning the interview and its pay-out remains a mystery. But it was still notable to see them have this brief acknowledgement.

Elsewhere, Big Bank and 6ix9ine had more debates, specifically around snitching scandals, the Young Thug case, and more. DJ Akademiks TV caught a clip of the rapper chastising Bank for his interviews with Thugger and 21 Savage.

Also, Bank criticized Tekashi for snitching on Black men as a Mexican, which then led 6ix9ine to bring up Nipsey Hussle's murder as a counterpoint. There was also a big debate around T.I. and his snitching allegations.

All in all, it was quite the back-and-forth between these two. But it seems like they handled disagreements pretty gracefully, all things considered.

Read More: French Montana's Confidence Finally Paid Off During "Verzuz"

6ix9ine's Big Bank Interview

Elsewhere, this interview's publication followed a huge announcement for 6ix9ine. He and his girlfriend are expecting a baby boy, and they made the announcement via a massive gender reveal party. N3on, Adin Ross, Clavicular, Lil Pump, and other names attended.

It was about as antic-heavy as you would expect, with Tekashi even joking about aborting the child if it wasn't the boy. Whether in his personal life or his hip-hop presence, he continues to turn controversy and rage bait into dollar signs... Even if he has to spend money to make money.

Read More: Chris Brown Can't Be Canceled, Regardless Of Your Outrage

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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