6ix9ine Admits He Paid Big Bank To Interview Him During Sit-Down

6ix9ine recently flexed his VladTV interview earnings, but sometimes, he's the one that has to cough up the cash. For example, Big Bank recently sat down with him for his Perspektives With Bank program. When Bank said the Internet tends to be a dark place for Tekashi 6ix9ine and suggested he's unhappy, he responded by putting things in perspective for the interviewer.

"Bank, when I do this, this is how I feed my family," he said, as caught by No Jumper on Instagram. "It's work, but it feels fun. If people didn't know, I don't know if you're going to cut this out, I'm paying you to be here. I'm not saying what, [but] I'm paying you to be here. So this is my job... Let me be me... You're trying to convince me I'm not happy."

It seems like Tekashi is opening himself up to new opportunities and trying to turn short-term investments into long-term gain. How this actually works concerning the interview and its pay-out remains a mystery. But it was still notable to see them have this brief acknowledgement.

Elsewhere, Big Bank and 6ix9ine had more debates, specifically around snitching scandals, the Young Thug case, and more. DJ Akademiks TV caught a clip of the rapper chastising Bank for his interviews with Thugger and 21 Savage.

Also, Bank criticized Tekashi for snitching on Black men as a Mexican, which then led 6ix9ine to bring up Nipsey Hussle's murder as a counterpoint. There was also a big debate around T.I. and his snitching allegations.

All in all, it was quite the back-and-forth between these two. But it seems like they handled disagreements pretty gracefully, all things considered.

6ix9ine's Big Bank Interview

Elsewhere, this interview's publication followed a huge announcement for 6ix9ine. He and his girlfriend are expecting a baby boy, and they made the announcement via a massive gender reveal party. N3on, Adin Ross, Clavicular, Lil Pump, and other names attended.