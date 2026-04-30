6ix9ine Disses Young Thug While Responding To Big Bank's Interview Request

6ix9ine has consistently staked his claim as one of the biggest trolls in all of hip-hop. He is someone who will consistently take shots at other artists, regardless of how long the beef has been going on for.

One of 6ix9ine's most recent feuds is fairly one-sided, and it involves Young Thug. Following Thugger's release from prison, Tekashi has been banging the drum that Thug is an alleged snitch. This has angered the rainbow-haired rapper, as 6ix9ine was blackballed by his peers for snitching during his infamous RICO case. Tekashi feels as though there is a double standard, and that Thug got away with things he was never given grace for.

Recently, Big Bank, who ironically enough did an interview with Young Thug a few months ago, asked 6ix9ine if he wanted to come on his show. After all, despite his antics, 6ix9ine does give you some great clips and quotables.

In pure 6ix9ine fashion, he responded to Big Bank by saying: "I mean you interviewed Thug and me and him are no different in the interrogation room."

6ix9ine Takes On Young Thug

This is a very clear shot, and one that Thugger won't appreciate. However, Big Bank didn't seem to even register the comment. In his reply, he simply said "#PullUp" with a couple of exclamation mark emojis. For now, it is unknown whether or not these two have plans to link up.

6ix9ine has done a few interviews with VladTV, and for those interviews, he charged a hefty fee. If Vlad is being charged for an interview, you would have to imagine Big Bank is being charged as well.

Since being released from jail a few weeks ago, 6ix9ine is in high demand. The people want to hear from him, and we're sure he is eager to start trolling people again. Clearly, he is off to a pretty promising start.