6ix9ine Disses Young Thug While Responding To Big Bank's Interview Request

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
MiamiBash 2021
MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine performs during the MiamiBash 2021 at FTX Arena on December 17, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images,)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
6ix9ine is one of the biggest trolls in all of hip-hop, and he made that apparent while responding to Big Bank on Wednesday.

6ix9ine has consistently staked his claim as one of the biggest trolls in all of hip-hop. He is someone who will consistently take shots at other artists, regardless of how long the beef has been going on for.

One of 6ix9ine's most recent feuds is fairly one-sided, and it involves Young Thug. Following Thugger's release from prison, Tekashi has been banging the drum that Thug is an alleged snitch. This has angered the rainbow-haired rapper, as 6ix9ine was blackballed by his peers for snitching during his infamous RICO case. Tekashi feels as though there is a double standard, and that Thug got away with things he was never given grace for.

Recently, Big Bank, who ironically enough did an interview with Young Thug a few months ago, asked 6ix9ine if he wanted to come on his show. After all, despite his antics, 6ix9ine does give you some great clips and quotables.

In pure 6ix9ine fashion, he responded to Big Bank by saying: "I mean you interviewed Thug and me and him are no different in the interrogation room."

Read More: “Views” Was The Moment Drake Stopped Trying To Be The Greatest Rapper Alive

6ix9ine Takes On Young Thug

This is a very clear shot, and one that Thugger won't appreciate. However, Big Bank didn't seem to even register the comment. In his reply, he simply said "#PullUp" with a couple of exclamation mark emojis. For now, it is unknown whether or not these two have plans to link up.

6ix9ine has done a few interviews with VladTV, and for those interviews, he charged a hefty fee. If Vlad is being charged for an interview, you would have to imagine Big Bank is being charged as well.

Since being released from jail a few weeks ago, 6ix9ine is in high demand. The people want to hear from him, and we're sure he is eager to start trolling people again. Clearly, he is off to a pretty promising start.

Read More: Ranking Every Drake Album From Worst To Best

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event Music Young Thug's Explosive & Emotional Big Bank Interview: 5 Key Takeaways
VIA HNHH Crime Lil Woody Goes Viral For Asking Judge If He Can Show Up Late To Court
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Young Thug leaked phone calls jail Music A Comprehensive Guide To Young Thug's Leaked Jail Calls
Comments 0