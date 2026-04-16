Trippie Redd Reveals Where He Stands With 6ix9ine

BY Caroline Fisher
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Trippie Redd Where Stands 6ix9ine
LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 22: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Trippie Redd performs onstage during Leeds Festival at Bramham Park on August 22, 2025 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Matthew Baker/Getty Images)
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During a recent stream with Ryan Garcia, Trippie Redd got candid about his relationship with 6ix9ine, who he's had issues with in the past.

6ix9ine and Trippie Redd have a history of not getting along. According to the latter, however, that doesn't necessarily mean they have beef. During a recent livestream with Ryan Garcia, the Ohio-born performer opened up about their relationship, revealing exactly where they currently stand.

"There's no issue," he explained, as seen in a clip shared by Akademiks TV. "I pay attention. I see what he does, and I be laughing and sh*t. But I don't really f*ck with him at all. [...] I don't have a grudge, and I'm not bitter with somebody [below him]."

During a VladTV interview in September, 6ix9ine got candid about the origin of his feud with Trippie Redd. After they teamed up for their 2017 track “Poles 1469,” a video of 6ix9ine allegedly groping an underage girl surfaced online. Trippie proceeded to accuse the rainbow-haired rapper of being a pedophile in a viral video.

In response, 6ix9ine says he stole Trippie Redd's beat and dissed him on "GUMMO." "You know 'Gummo' is a Trippie Redd diss right?" he asked DJ Vlad. "I stole that s**t. That's what I do."

Read More: Kanye West Doesn’t Need Redemption—He Needs To Be Held Accountable

Who Does 6ix9ine Have Beef With?

6ix9ine also alleged that he ordered his friends to beat Trippie Redd up. "The people who beat up Trippie, that was us," he said. "I was there. I was on the court, I pled guilty to it."

“N***as rocked Trippie's grills out his mouth, like his grills flew 10 feet in the air,” he added. “That n***a went through the revolving doors. He came in spinning and left spinning. I'm serious."

Trippie Redd is far from the only person 6ix9ine has had issues with over the years, however. He's also been at odds with Chief Keef, 50 Cent, Lil Durk, and more. This is often a result of his trolling on social media. Just last week, for example, he put Gucci Mane on blast for allegedly snitching on Pooh Shiesty. Pooh is accused of holding Gucci Mane at gunpoint and forcing him to sign a release from his 1017 contract.

Read More: 6ix9ine Wears A Dress In Response To Young Thug Supposedly Copying His Hairstyle

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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