6ix9ine Hosts Gender Reveal Livestream For His Baby Boy

6ix9ine and his girlfriend have been through a lot, whether it's a recent home break-in or constant Internet scrutiny. But they had some good news to share this weekend, as they hosted a gender reveal party to announce he and his boo Aliday Alzugaray are expecting a baby boy.

As caught by Livebitez on Instagram, it was a very lavish, grand, and dramatic moment. The couple took to the front of colorful stage and counted down. Blue smoke and streams popped out along with fireworks while Tekashi 6ix9ine popped a bottle of champagne.

As caught by No Jumper on Instagram, this all went down on N3on's livestream on Kick. Adin Ross, Clavicular, Lil Pump, and others were also in attendance. "No Jeffrey Epstein victims," Tekashi told the streamers at one point.

Daily Loud also caught a clip on Twitter of him saying he would abort the baby if it wasn't a boy. Alzugaray laughed at him in response.

Elsewhere, the rapper and his friends got up to some more shenanigans during the lengthy livestream, which stretched out into Lil Tjay disses and much more. 6ix9ine's been beefing with him a lot, so that didn't come as any surprise.

6ix9ine's Kids

Per reported court records, Tekashi has two daughters from previous relationship. This makes his abortion comments all the more divisive for fans, but controversy and provocation is his bread and butter.

For those unaware, Aliday Alzugaray is a Cuban Instagram model. They've been dating for at least the past few months, and we wish them the best on this heartwarming journey.

Elsewhere, 6ix9ine is celebrating romance in other ways. He recently gave $25K to a couple whose daughter's heart disease required a transplant. Tekashi may garner more negativity than positivity via his online presence sometimes, but it's heartening to see his good deeds help those in need on a large platform that will hopefully inspire others.