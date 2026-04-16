6ix9ine Blesses Couple With $25K For Their Baby’s Heart Transplant

BY Caroline Fisher
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6ix9ine Blesses Couple
MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine performs during the MiamiBash 2021 at FTX Arena on December 17, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images,)
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Over the weekend, 6ix9ine announced that he used his wealth to help out two families in need, leaving them in awe.

6ix9ine is almost always making headlines for his antics. Now, however, he's garnered fans' attention for making a generous donation to a very good cause. Last week, he took to Instagram to share a video of himself giving $25K to a family in need. Their daughter has a heart disease that requires a transplant, and 6ix9ine flew them from Ohio to Florida to make their wish come true.

"50,000 $ WINNERS 💰 I TOLD YOU GUYS COMMENT WHAT YOUR GOING THROUGH 🙏," he captioned the post. "WE READ EVERY COMMENT I TRY TO SEE EVERYONES STRUGGLE OR WHAT YOU GOING THROUGH. SO IF YOU KNOW SOMEONE OR IF YOU REALLY NEED A MIRCALE TO HAPPEN COMMENT YOUR STORY FOR THE NEXT 50,000 $ 💸💵💰💴💶💷 @rainbetcom."

As expected, fans have plenty to say about the heartwarming exchange, and are making their thoughts known in the comments section.

"He always does this and this what makes him different from the others 🙏," one supporter writes. "🔥 nobody in the music industry does this," another claims. Someone else says, "This guy been doing this since before GUMMO came out. Ifykyk."

Read More: Kanye West Doesn’t Need Redemption—He Needs To Be Held Accountable

6ix9ine Disses Gucci Mane

Donating to families in need isn't the only thing keeping 6ix9ine busy these days, either. He also frequently trolls his peers online. This includes Gucci Mane, whom he accused of snitching on Pooh Shiesty in a video last week.

The video shows him picking up several stacks of cash and hurling them at a photo of the rapper's face.

"WHY YOU ALWAYS GOT TO SAY SOMETHING???" he captioned the post. "IM THE ONLYYYYYYY PERSON THAT CAN SPEA ON THIS EVERYYYYYTIMMMMMME. YALL BLACKBALLED ME AND TRY TO TAKE FOOD FROM MY FAMILYS MOUTH WHEN YALL KNEW ALL THE FACTSSS!!! FOR 5 YEARS I EXPOSED THE RAP GAME BUT BECAUSE IM NOT BLACK I GET A DIFFERENT TREATMENT (that itself hurts some of you because THE TRUTH hurts) SUCK MY D**K."

Read More: Trippie Redd Reveals Where He Stands With 6ix9ine

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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