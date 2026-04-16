6ix9ine Blesses Couple With $25K For Their Baby’s Heart Transplant

6ix9ine is almost always making headlines for his antics. Now, however, he's garnered fans' attention for making a generous donation to a very good cause. Last week, he took to Instagram to share a video of himself giving $25K to a family in need. Their daughter has a heart disease that requires a transplant, and 6ix9ine flew them from Ohio to Florida to make their wish come true.

"50,000 $ WINNERS 💰 I TOLD YOU GUYS COMMENT WHAT YOUR GOING THROUGH 🙏," he captioned the post. "WE READ EVERY COMMENT I TRY TO SEE EVERYONES STRUGGLE OR WHAT YOU GOING THROUGH. SO IF YOU KNOW SOMEONE OR IF YOU REALLY NEED A MIRCALE TO HAPPEN COMMENT YOUR STORY FOR THE NEXT 50,000 $ 💸💵💰💴💶💷 @rainbetcom."

As expected, fans have plenty to say about the heartwarming exchange, and are making their thoughts known in the comments section.

"He always does this and this what makes him different from the others 🙏," one supporter writes. "🔥 nobody in the music industry does this," another claims. Someone else says, "This guy been doing this since before GUMMO came out. Ifykyk."

6ix9ine Disses Gucci Mane

Donating to families in need isn't the only thing keeping 6ix9ine busy these days, either. He also frequently trolls his peers online. This includes Gucci Mane, whom he accused of snitching on Pooh Shiesty in a video last week.

The video shows him picking up several stacks of cash and hurling them at a photo of the rapper's face.

"WHY YOU ALWAYS GOT TO SAY SOMETHING???" he captioned the post. "IM THE ONLYYYYYYY PERSON THAT CAN SPEA ON THIS EVERYYYYYTIMMMMMME. YALL BLACKBALLED ME AND TRY TO TAKE FOOD FROM MY FAMILYS MOUTH WHEN YALL KNEW ALL THE FACTSSS!!! FOR 5 YEARS I EXPOSED THE RAP GAME BUT BECAUSE IM NOT BLACK I GET A DIFFERENT TREATMENT (that itself hurts some of you because THE TRUTH hurts) SUCK MY D**K."