50 Cent Will Star With Kim Kardashian & More In Eva Longoria-Directed Film

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
50 Cent Star Kim Kardashian Eva Longoria Directed Film
Jan 31, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Rapper 50 Cent watches during the game between the Houston Rockets and the New Orleans Pelicans at Toyota Center.
50 Cent reportedly joined Eva Longoria's Netflix comedy "The Fifth Wheel" alongside Kim Kardashian, Nikki Glaser, Brenda Song, and more.

It's been a long time since 50 Cent grew his empire from music to entertainment as a whole, having many film and TV projects under his belt at this point. According to TMZ, his latest will be the Eva Longoria-directed Netflix comedy The Fifth Wheel, which stars Kim Kardashian.

Per production sources that reportedly spoke with the outlet, the G-Unit mogul was on the movie's set this weekend, filming scenes at the Exchange LA nightclub in downtown Los Angeles. He reportedly filmed scenes with Kim Kardashian, Nikki Glaser, and Brenda Song. However, the Internet troll master's role in The Fifth Wheel still hasn't been confirmed, although sources told the publication that his involvement in the project is very active.

As such, maybe this report ends up being about a behind-the-scenes role for Fif, but it looks like he will actually appear in Longoria's film. This is pretty exciting news for him, as it represents another branch-out in his media mogul journey. Will it result in an iconic role or a significant production contribution? We'll have to see it for ourselves when the movie actually comes out.

What Movies Has 50 Cent Acted In?
NFL: New York Jets at New Orleans Saints
Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints fan and rapper / producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson takes pictures with fans before a game against the New York Jets at Caesars Superdome.

For those unaware, 50 Cent's acting career includes Expend4bles in 2023, 2005's acting debut Get Rich Or Die Tryin', 2015's Southpaw, Den Of Thieves in 2018, and many more. 50 Cent's upcoming Street Fighter role will also be very interesting to watch. Beyond acting, he also produced and executive produced many successful TV series such as the Power universe.

Elsewhere, though, Fif is dealing with a lot of beef. That's usual for him, but you never know when a simple social media spat will turn into lifelong tension.

50 Cent's most recent feud concerns a Verzuz challenge from T.I., which he claims he backed out of. "Now, I question your character," he told Gillie and Wallo. "Any n***at that gon' kick that kind of s**t, n***a, just say you don't want to do it. All the other extra lame-a** s**t, man, that s**t goofy. Yeah, years ago, we spoke about it. Man, that s**t ain't gon' happen. I don't want to stand on stage with him. I have no interest in standing on stage with that n***a, I don't respect him."

