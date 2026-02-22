50 Cent Will Star With Kim Kardashian & More In Eva Longoria-Directed Film

It's been a long time since 50 Cent grew his empire from music to entertainment as a whole, having many film and TV projects under his belt at this point. According to TMZ, his latest will be the Eva Longoria-directed Netflix comedy The Fifth Wheel, which stars Kim Kardashian.

Per production sources that reportedly spoke with the outlet, the G-Unit mogul was on the movie's set this weekend, filming scenes at the Exchange LA nightclub in downtown Los Angeles. He reportedly filmed scenes with Kim Kardashian, Nikki Glaser, and Brenda Song. However, the Internet troll master's role in The Fifth Wheel still hasn't been confirmed, although sources told the publication that his involvement in the project is very active.

As such, maybe this report ends up being about a behind-the-scenes role for Fif, but it looks like he will actually appear in Longoria's film. This is pretty exciting news for him, as it represents another branch-out in his media mogul journey. Will it result in an iconic role or a significant production contribution? We'll have to see it for ourselves when the movie actually comes out.

What Movies Has 50 Cent Acted In?

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints fan and rapper / producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson takes pictures with fans before a game against the New York Jets at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For those unaware, 50 Cent's acting career includes Expend4bles in 2023, 2005's acting debut Get Rich Or Die Tryin', 2015's Southpaw, Den Of Thieves in 2018, and many more. 50 Cent's upcoming Street Fighter role will also be very interesting to watch. Beyond acting, he also produced and executive produced many successful TV series such as the Power universe.

Elsewhere, though, Fif is dealing with a lot of beef. That's usual for him, but you never know when a simple social media spat will turn into lifelong tension.