Charlamagne Tha God Claims That Nobody Cares About Kanye West Rapping Anymore

2024 Black Effect Podcast Festival
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 27: Charlamagne tha God attends the 2024 Black Effect Podcast Festival at Pullman Yards on April 27, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for iHeartMedia and The Black Effect Podcast Network )

Unsurprisingly the comments sparked debate among fans.

Kanye West being controversial is absolutely nothing new. Since 2022 West has made numerous public statements seen as antisemitic, for which he was widely condemned and lost numerous business partnerships. Before that he was controversial among many rappers and rap fans for his endorsement of Donald Trump and his MAGA movement. But according to Charlamagne Tha God, the backlash has finally reached the point where fans no longer even care about the music underneath.

In particular, Charlamagne discussed West inserting himself into the biggest rap beef of the year. While Kendrick Lamar and Drake absolutely stole the show, there were many people involved in the beef. J. Cole, Rick Ross, Metro Boomin, Future, and even The Weeknd were among those to contribute in one way or another. Kanye West also made an attempt to enter the beef, though many don't even seem to remember. He took to Instagram and Twitter to bring up times he claims he "washed" both Kendrick and Drake. He also took particular interest in attacking J. Cole. But according to Charlamagne, people just don't care about West's involvement anymore. Check out what he had to say about it below.

Charamagne The God On Kanye West In 2024

Charlamagne has never by shy about expressing his opinions and that was the same with his comments on Kanye in 2024. "if Kanye would've done this 10 years ago" he says in reference to West trying to join the Kendrick and Drake beef. "Its like OH SH*T.... nobody gives a f*ck about Kanye rapping in 2024," he concluded. Charlamagne has been pretty outspoken on the beef that's occupied the minds of rap fans all year. He even mapped out a way that he thinks Drake could still come out on top.

What do you think of Charlamagne Tha God's comments on people not caring about Kanye West rapping in 2024? Do you agree that the controversy he's caused in recent years has distracted most people from his actual music? Let us know in the comment section below.

