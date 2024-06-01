Charlamagne Tha God Reveals He Has A Plan For Eventually Leaving "The Breakfast Club"

For almost 15 years now, fans of The Breakfast Club have been able to tune into the show and hear Charlamagne Tha God serving as host. It doesn't seem like he'll be done any time soon but that doesn't mean he's avoiding the conversation about what's next for him. Recently he was asked about it on the Flagrant podcast, where he made it clear it wasn't the first time he'd thought about his future. Though he couldn't give fans a concrete answer on how much time he has left, he seems to have a general idea himself.
“I personally have a number. Not even Breakfast Club, but just being a talent period. Not a financial number," Charlamagne says over two hours into the podcast episode. For fans wondering what's next, it appears to be a shift to a more behind the scenes role. “I like being behind the scenes a lot more nowadays. Empowering other people, watching people get their shit off, watching other people become these great entities that people love and fuck with," he elaborated. Check out the full podcast where he discussed his future with the show below.
Charlamagne Tha God Says He Had "A Number"
Charlamagne Tha God is no stranger to speaking his mind and he does so throughout his appearance on Flagrant. In another moment that fans have been breaking down online he talks about Kanye West in 2024. He thinks back on how West tried to insert himself in the middle of Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, and Drake's beef. He took to social media with a post aiming at all three of them. But Charlamagne claims that everyone forgot that even happened as so few people care about West's actual music in 2024.
