Charlamagne Tha God Gets Brutally Honest About His Voting Intentions

2019 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards Presented By Capital One – Show
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 18: Charlamagne tha God onstage at the 2019 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards Presented by Capital One at the iHeartRadio Theater LA on January 18, 2019 in Burbank, California.

Charlamagne has never shied away from upsetting people.

Charlamagne Tha God is someone who has never shied away from having political conversations on his show, The Breakfast Club. Overall, he has done interviews with some massive figures. For instance, he once interviewed Hillary Clinton and even Joe Biden. Throughout the years, the radio host has been adamant about his distaste for Donald Trump. He has even called the former President a threat to democracy as we know it.

However, Charlamagne has refused to give an endorsement to President Joe Biden ahead of the election. While he has stated that he will vote Democrat, he isn't exactly excited about it. He feels that Biden is not a good candidate and that a lot of Americans are being held hostage in this situation. During an appearance on CBS Mornings, Charlamagne was pressed about this position. As one of the hosts explained, Charlamagne has a responsibility to get people excited to vote considering his large platform.

Charlamagne Tha God Speaks Out

Fundamentally, Charlamagne disagrees with that sentiment. In his mind, it is up to the politicians to be worth voting for. It is certainly a great point. At the end of the day, people will only vote if they feel energized. That said, Charlamagne did say that Trump was a threat to democracy and by that statement alone, he is implying you should vote for the other side. If you thought last election was polarizing, this next one is shaping up to be worse.

Let us know what you think of this take from Charlamagne Tha God, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that it is an issue for him to be using this rhetoric considering his large platform? Or do you think he's right that it is up to the politicians to say something useful? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

