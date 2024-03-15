Charlamagne Tha God Blasts Donald Trump Supporters As White Supremacists

Charlamagne Tha God has not held back while sharing his thoughts about the voter base of Donald Trump. “They’ve accepted fascism and those are the people who I feel like they want their rights to be racist back. They want white supremacy to reign supreme over this nation," Charlamagne told Stephen A. Smith. Charlamagne has been previously critical of Joe Biden. However, it remains to be seen if Charlamagne will back Biden to avoid a second Trump term.

Furthermore, Smith - a long-time Democrat - agreed that he would not be backing Trump in November. “I’m not voting for him, I can tell you that much right now. I’m not voting for him but it’s not because of his politics. It’s because of his behavior, the kind of person I think he is and I believe that he could potentially cause civil war in this country," Smith noted. Smith has not yet publicly declared if he will back Biden in November.

Money Man Endorses Donald Trump

Elsewhere, Money Man has become the latest rapper to endorse Trump in the 2024 election. “I f-ck with Trump. I’m f-cking with Trump. I would go Trump. This my thing, I don’t think the Democrats done did sh-t for us. Man, I don’t see n-ggas getting rich out this b-tch man. Trump just, at least the other side they gone tell you how they feel. You know what I’m saying? Shoutout to Trump man," Money Man said this week.

However, as mentioned, Money Man is not the only rapper backing Trump. Last year, Benny the Butcher announced that he was voting for Trump. Despite this, there are doubts that Benny can vote. Having been convicted of three felonies in the past, Benny could be ineligible to vote, depending on where he is registered. 24 states have laws governing if and how those convicted of felonies can vote. A further 23 states do not allow the currently incarcerated to vote. Only Maine and Vermont have no voting restrictions when it comes to criminal history.

