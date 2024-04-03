Rick Ross Reveals He Has A New Project Featuring Primarily African Artists

He didn't give any details on when fans will get to hear the record.

BY


Rick Ross hasn't exactly been quiet in the past few years in terms of new projects, but he doesn't appear to be slowing down any time soon. His last solo album Richer Than I Ever Been dropped back in 2021 with a stacked lineup of collaborators. A year later in 2022 it got a deluxe edition that added three new tracks and even more features to the already stacked lineup. Last year he teamed up with Meek Mill for a full collaborative album called TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE. The project features a full hour of material from the pair but netted underwhelming sales numbers.

But now Rick Ross has already pivoted to teasing his next project. During a recent livestream, he was asked what he's working on and he had an answer ready. He revealed that he's working on an album with "African vibes" and revealed that he worked with some of the best African artists around to pull it off. It's true that Afrobeats have been having a moment in recent years. Ross didn't confirm how soon fans will get the opportunity to hear the shift in style on his next album. Check out the details he did reveal below.

Rick Ross On His New Album

Recently Rick Ross has been caught up in beef with one of his former collaborators, Drake. It started when Ross unfollowed Drake a few weeks ago ahead of the release of Future and Metro Boomin's new album WE DON'T TRUST YOU. The project features the song "Like That" where Kendrick Lamar takes shots at both Drake and J. Cole.

Drizzy hit a new level of petty when he invited Ross' ex Christina Mackey on stage during one of his tour shows just days after Ross unfollowed him. The beef came during a week where Drake came out against numerous former collaborators. What do you think of Rick Ross making an entire album with African artists? Are you looking forward to hearing the record once it drops? Let us know in the comment section below.

