Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby have been on a collaborative tear over the past two weeks with the back-to-back singles "Do We Have A Problem?" and "Bussin." While it is unclear whether both of the tracks will make ultimately make the cut for the Queen rapper's long-anticipated fifth studio album, it is evident that a lot of effort was put into the promotion of the former.

Since its release on February 4, "Do We Have A Problem?" has already racked up 17 million views on YouTube alone, and thanks to its cinematic music video starring Power Book IV: Force's own Joseph Sikora and its undeniably infectious nature, Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby's first collaboration of the year has been performing incredibly well. Now, the official numbers are in, and after surpassing Gunna, Future, and Young Thug's "Pushin P" for the biggest US sales week for a song in 2022, "Do We Have A Problem?" has settled in at the #2 position on the Billboard Hot 100.



Following the chart news, Nicki Minaj has been thanking her fans over social media for their unbridled support, and although some Twitter users brought up the fact that "Do We Have A Problem?" wasn't able to secure the top spot on the Hot 100, the "Bussin" artist quickly set the record straight with a confident response.

"Y’all. Let’s start by saying: I don’t need to GO #1. I AM #1," Nicki wrote on Twitter. "There’s a difference."

"Yes the biggest collaborations & songs with the most radio play and play listing with the same rules couldn’t do it," Nicki continued. "You guys did it AFTER the rule change! A rap song. No sexual visuals. A rappy rap song."

After clarifying that she is not chasing chart positions, she did, however, share some criticism about the charting process, claiming that Billboard "changed all the rules a few weeks ago." The mother of one also noted that it's probably "not a coincidence" that the rules were changed right before her return to rap, but above all else, Nicki Minaj appears to be utterly thankful for the undying support from her fans. Check out all of the Beam Me Up Scotty artist's reactions to all of the "Do We Have A Problem?" chart debuts below, including the Digital Song Sales Chart, ITunes Global Chart, and more.





