Nicki Minaj Shares 2009 Mixtape "Beam Me Up Scotty" With 3 New Songs

She said she would return soon, and she came back with a vengeance. Earlier this week, Nicki Minaj stirred the pot when she released a series of images with enigmatic captions that hinted that she would be dropping new music on Friday (May 14), and she didn't miss a beat. Just ahead of midnight, the rapper took to Instagram Live to speak about her big surprise: Beam Me Up Scotty would hit streaming services.

The celebrated 2009 mixtape from the Queen rapper was hosted by DJ Holiday and The Trapaholics, and it's credited as being the breakout record that catapulted her crossover into the mainstream. During her Livestream, Drake popped up near the end and shared that he sent Nicki the song "Seeing Green" with Lil Wayne, saying it "didn't feel right" that she wasn't on it.

"We miss your presence, we miss your bars," said Drizzy.

On the original version of Beam Me Up Scotty, Nicki opens with her "Intro" track where she states, “I know that no matter what, in the end, it’s not going to be about my talent. It’s not going to be about my connections. It’s not going to be about my looks. It’s going to be about who wants it the most...and I want it the most.”

The album features three new tracks—the first three on the tracklist—along with Nicki's "Chi-Raq" collaboration with G Herbo. Stream the updated version of Beam Me Up Scotty and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Seeing Green with Drake & Lil Wayne

2. Fractions

3. Crocodile Teeth with Skillibeng - Remix

4. Chi-Raq with G Herbo

5. Boss Ass B*tch with PTAF - Remix

6. Intro

7. Itty Bitty Piggy

8. I Get Crazy ft. Lil Wayne

9. Kill Da DJ

10. Nicki Minaj Speaks

11 Slumber Party ft.t Gucci Mane

12. Shopaholic ft. Gucci Mane, Bobby V, F1Jo

13. Gotta Go Hard ft. Lil Wayne

14. Nicki Minaj Speaks #2

15. Best I Ever Had Remix

16. Keys Under Palm Trees

17. Silly

18. Easy ft. Gucci Mane, Rocko

19. Nicki Minaj Speaks #3

20. Envy

21. Can Anybody Hear Me?

22. Still I Rise

23. Beam Me Up Scotty