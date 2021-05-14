Nicki Minaj Reunites With Drake & Lil Wayne On "Seeing Green"

The Barbz believed that Nicki Minaj would be returning on Friday (May 14) with a new collaborative single with Rihanna after the two ladies appeared on Instagram wearing the same luxury heels, but they had it all wrong. Those uber-fans were correct in assuming that Minaj had a single on the horizon, but no one expected for her to arrive with "Seeing Green" with Drake and Lil Wayne.

It's a Young Money Cash Money Billionaires reunion and Hip Hop is going wild. Just ahead of that midnight drop, Nicki took to Instagram Live to share that her 2009 mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty, would finally arrive on streaming services along with three new tracks, including "Seeing Green" with Drizzy and Weezy.

Minaj has promised that she's been diligently working on her forthcoming, highly anticipated album that fans have been asking for since the release of her last hit, Queen. Nicki has been enjoying motherhood, but judging by "Seeing Green," she's ready to make a triumphant return. Stream "Seeing Green" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

No cap, I'm on the capsules, I done relapsed, boo

But I been on my feet since Cinderella lost her glass shoe

That cash blue but I'm still seein' green

I'm in the bathroom and I'm peein' lean

My b*tch a vacuum, I told her

Keep me clean it seems serene