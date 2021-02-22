Beam Me Up Scotty
- NumbersNicki Minaj Reacts To Her 12-Year-Old Mixtape Having One Of Hip-Hop's Biggest Sales Weeks In 2021Nicki Minaj's re-release of her first mixtape "Beam Me Up Scotty" had one of the largest opening-week sales for hip-hop in 2021.By Alex Zidel
- GramNicki Minaj Reacts To "Beam Me Up Scotty" Customized Bratz DollNicki Minaj shows love to Bratz's customized doll paying homage to her breakout mixtape. By Aron A.
- GramNicki Minaj Poses Pretty In Pink While Dropping Bossed Up "Seeing Green" BarsMrs. Petty returns with another set of designer-filled pics.By Erika Marie
- GramNicki Minaj Strikes A Pose With Kenneth Petty: "My Body Is Good"Mrs. Petty continues to put the pressure on 'em.By Erika Marie
- MusicNicki Minaj Celebrates "Beam Me Up Scotty" Being Highest Charting Re-Release MixtapeMinaj thanked fans while also mentioning how her mixtape & its new tracks defied Rap industry norms & still broke records.By Erika Marie
- MusicNicki Minaj Reflects On "Beam Me Up Scotty" Moving 80KFollowing "Beam Me Up Scotty" selling eighty-thousand units, Nicki Minaj took to Twitter to thank her loyal fanbase. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsNicki Minaj Put G Herbo On With "Chi-Raq"Nicki Minaj gave G Herbo his first big break on "Chi-Raq," which gained new attention following the "Beam Me Up Scotty" re-release.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicNicki Minaj Fast-Tracked "Seeing Green" Clean Version For Fan-In-NeedAfter "Seeing Green" hit streaming services without a clean version, Nicki Minaj quickly moved to remedy that for a fan in need. By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersNicki Minaj's First Week Sales Projections RevealedNicki Minaj's project "Beam Me Up Scotty" is doing some impressive numbers right now.By Alexander Cole
- Hip-Hop HistoryG Herbo Shows Nicki Minaj Mad Love For Giving Him His "First Big Shot"After Nicki Minaj uploaded "Beam Me Up Scotty" to streaming services, G Herbo takes a moment to reflect on the release of "Chi-Raq." By Aron A.
- MusicJT Attacked By Barbz Who Think She's Shading Nicki MinajShe sent out a simple tweet celebrating her "good news," but the Barbz were on the defense.By Erika Marie
- GramNicki Minaj's Ex-Manager, Big Fendi, Reflects On "Beam Me Up Scotty"Nicki Minaj's former manager, Big Fendi, wrote about her new album on Instagram, Friday.By Cole Blake
- MusicDrake Praises Nicki Minaj On IG Live: "We Really Miss You, We Miss The Bars"The pair reunited with Lil Wayne on their new track, "Seeing Green."By Erika Marie
- NewsNicki Minaj Reunites With Drake & Lil Wayne On "Seeing Green"The surprise YMCMB reunion has fans going wild.By Erika Marie
- MusicRubi Rose Flubs Nicki Minaj Lyrics & The Barbz Let Her Have ItThe rapper took it all in stride and laughed off the critics.By Erika Marie