Fandoms have united are have been endlessly speculating about Rihanna and Nicki Minaj. Yesterday (May 10), Nicki emerged from her break from social media with a nearly nude photo of herself alongside a cryptic message that revealed something big was happening on Friday. Today, Nicki returned with another photo, this time in full glam with a caption that reads as if it's a set of bars.

"Btchs act like they want action, heard they want action, btch we aint duckin no action," the rapper wrote. "I’m bout to giv’em dat traction, send a distraction— then ima line’em like FRACTIONS [writing emoji] F R I D A Y [fingers crossed emoji]." The Barbz went full-fledged crazy over the hint, but after Rihanna posted a new picture on her Instagram as well, people noticed a striking similarity to the Queen rapper's image.



Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

The Barbadian star seemed to be plugging her Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream from her Fenty Skin brand, but she just happened to be wearing the same Bottega Veneta heels that Nicki Minaj was sporting in her picture. Of course, the similarity caused a firestorm of gossip on social media, and with both women being artists who tend to keep information about their releases close to the chest, their fanbases have kept the rumors running regarding a potential collaboration.

The conspiracy theories are rampant, especially after the two recently followed one another on Instagram. You can check out posts from both Rihanna and Nicki below, as well as some reactions from fans.