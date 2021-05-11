It seems like the Barbz may have been successful in provoking Nicki Minaj's musical return. After the powerful fanbase was able to skyrocket fan-favorite Queen album cut "LLC" to the top of the charts, it almost seems like Minaj was rewarding them for all their hard work by announcing her return.

She sent social media into a frenzy Monday (May 10) when she hinted that she has something in store for fans coming later this week, sharing two risqué photos on the platform to make the announcement. The caption of the post read “F R I D A Y” accompanied by a finger-crossing emoji. In addition to the announcement, Nicki may have also just mended her relationship with Rihanna.



Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for DCP

As Nicki fans and social media alike rejoiced at the possibility of new music from the hitmaker, people noticed that Rihanna was once again following the Young Money veteran. She followed the Fenty CEO back, placing the superstars back into a mutual after years of not following each other and prompting fans to believe a possible collaboration between the two could arrive.

The two were alleged to have stopped following each other after Nicki's beef with Remy Ma. The presumed beef went on for years, which people speculate was the reason Rih unfollowed Nicki.

Whatever the reason for the brief bump in the road in their relationship, fans are ecstatic either way about the potential of them being back on. Some speculate that this could mean there's new music on the horizon from the duo. The two have collaborated numerous times for each other's projects, but considering Rihanna's extended musical hiatus, it surely isn't worth getting your hopes up over.

Are you looking forward to what Nicki has in store for Friday?

