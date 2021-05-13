Earlier this week, Nicki Minaj commanded everyone's attention by dropping two steamy photos of her posing in a pink office and covering her bare body with various pink props. Along with the eye-catching photos, Nicki Minaj left the minimal caption, "F R I D A Y," and ever since then, fans and artists have been mentally preparing themselves for whatever the "Megatron" artist has in store.

As far as the Hip-Hop community and music industry, in general, is concerned, however, Nicki Minaj is officially back, and all eyes are on her as Friday swiftly approaches.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Following her initial announcement on Monday, Nicki has quickly gotten back active on social media and dropped numerous teasers, one in which she stunned in a yellow dress while teasing lyrics and another in which she flashed a rare iced-out pink Richard Mille. Now, the Young Money artist has dropped yet another set of photos to promote her upcoming music release, this time opting to go topless.

In the sultry set of pictures posted to both her Instagram and Twitter, Nicki Minaj poses in a salon chair from her self-described "beauty room," wearing nothing but underwear and a pink hat that reads "ICON" as she strategically covers her chest. For the caption, the Pink Friday writes, "New [music notes emoji] @ MIDNIGHT [crossed swords emoji] Going LIVE from my BEAUTY ROOM @ 11PM EST. DON’T MISS IT."

Check out Nicki Minaj's latest teaser below and get excited because new music from the Queen is only hours away!