Nicki Minaj & Lil Baby Deliver "Do We Have A Problem?"

One of the most talked-about releases this New Music Friday comes from Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby. The two superstar rappers have been carefully rolling out their new single "Do We Have A Problem?," especially Minaj who has appeared in several virtual interviews this week. Minaj has shared that she has been impressed with Baby's skills and undeniably, this collaboration is one that fanbases of both artists have been looking forward to.

Although we haven't received an album from Minaj since she shared Queen back in 2018, the Rap icon has been working on a new record. Minaj has said she's bringing back those mixtape-type bars that fans fell in love with earlier on in her career, so it will be interesting to see what she has been working on. She said in an interview that motherhood has somewhat changed how she approaches penning her bars as she now tends to stray from lyrics that are too sexually explicit.

Stream Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby's "Do We Have a Problem?" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Check what I do, the check will clear too

Pull up like a drive-thru, so check your rearview

I don't care how long it take to get an opp back

All my n*ggas outside, steak b*tch, we outback (Outback)