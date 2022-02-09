Fans were eagerly awaiting the return of Nicki Minaj. The Young Money MC's spent a large portion of the four years since dropping Queen to focus on family and deliver some notable guest verses. Last year, she shared the re-release of Beam Me Up Scotty with three new songs, including "Seeing Green" ft. Drake and Lil Wayne.



Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

On Friday, she made her triumphant return with the release of her single, "Do We Have A Problem" ft. Lil Baby. The two artists teamed up for a banger, as well as a music video that played out like a short film. There was a mixed response on the Internet but for Nicki's core fanbase, she came through swinging in her triumphant return.

The song could very well be heading to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 next week. According to Chart Data, Nicki's "Do We Have A Problem?" ft. Lil Baby has already moved 100,000 units in less than a week. There's still one more tracking day left so there's a good chance we could see the Barbz boost those sales in the next 24 hours for good measure.

Nicki acknowledged the feat on Instagram, writing, "This is so fkng crazy man. 100K in less than a week? WTF!? thank you guys so much #BabyXBarbie." She tagged both Lil Baby and P from QC.





This is a promising beginning to Nicki and Lil Baby's working relationship. This Friday, Nicki's set to drop off another single titled, "Bussin" which will also feature Lil Baby. Perhaps, we'll see similar commercial success with her forthcoming single.

For fans seeking more Nicki Minaj-related content before "Bussin" drops on Friday, she just released behind-the-scenes footage from "Do We Have A Problem" on YouTube. Check that out below.