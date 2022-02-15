Nicki Minaj's return to the music industry was highly anticipated by her beloved Barbz, and now that she's officially back, the Queen hasn't taken her foot off of our necks.

First, we received "Do We Have A Problem?" featuring Lil Baby, which also included appearances from Power Book IV: Force actor Joseph Sikora and Brotherly Love star Cory Hardrict in the action-packed music video, and to follow that, Mama Minaj shared "Bussin."

The two-minute and 16-second long title sees the 39-year-old link up with Baby once again, although she hopped on social media to let fans know that the "wrong version" of the track had been uploaded to Apple Music following its Friday release.

In the days since, the world has had a chance to listen to the club banger and form opinions on it. While some people may have streamed the track during a workout, or a smoke sesh, instead, Minaj opted to blast it while she and her man were doing back shots in the bedroom, according to a tweet from the mother of one.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

"Last night I did back shots and twerked the whole time to 'Bussin.' Dude was losing his mind. Gave me a whole speech afterward. 'Ooohhh it's so soft, it's clappin crazy, Onika I love you so much, everytime I play 'Bussin' Ima think about this, yoooooo how [the f*ck] you do that' men stupid," she wrote."

The post has since been linked over 30K times and has earned thousands of hilarious replies – check some of them out below.