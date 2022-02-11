Nicki Minaj is pretty in pink. After taking a hiatus from the music industry, the mother of one is back with a vengeance, following the release of last week's hit "Do We Have A Problem?" with yet another Lil Baby collaboration at midnight tonight.

The thirst trap – which sees the "Moment 4 Life" rapper seated atop a pile of rocks, wearing nothing more than a tiny hot pink bikini, a pink wig, and some flashy anklets – is captioned, "#DoWeHaveAProblem!? out NOW. Bussin @ MIDNIGHT!!"

Soulja Boy, Jesy Nelson, Cuban Doll, Stevie J, Winnie Harlow, and BIA are just a few of the famous friends who have dropped by the comment section to gas the 39-year-old up. "Dis is Onikaaaaaaaa," "Yu ah Big problem," and "I feel like 'Bussin' finna have bitches inna chokehold!!!" among the compliments they left.

Just yesterday, it was reported that "Do We Have A Problem?" moved an impressive 100K+ units in its first week, which had the Head Barb herself feeling very pleased. "This is so fkng crazy man. 100K in less than a week? WTF!? thank you guys so much #BabyXBarbie," Minaj wrote on her Instagram story at the time.





If you haven't already seen, the Queen rapper managed to use her connection with 50 Cent to secure Power Book IV: Force actor Joseph Sikora to star in her visual alongside Cory Hardrict.

Seeing as the last single was such an astounding success, we're expecting major things from "Bussin." Check back in with HNHH at midnight to stream the track and tell us what you think about Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby's latest collab.



