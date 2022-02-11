Nicki Minaj & Lil Baby Collide On "Bussin'"

For the second week in a row, Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby are looking to take over New Music Friday. These back-to-back releases have caused fanbases of both artists to go crazy online, especially after the visual to “Do We Have a Problem?” stunned viewers. The short-film music video features several stars and even gave a nod to Vivica Fox’s Set It Off character, and now Minaj and Baby are switching things up on “Bussin.”

Within the last few years, there have been conversations regarding when Minaj would be blessing her Barbs with her highly-anticipated forthcoming album, and with these two songs comes new hype around the phantom record. However, it is unclear if “DWHAP?” or “Bussin” will make an appearance on her project, but it is expected that at least one of these new singles will be.

Stream “Bussin” and let us know which of these two latest Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby singles is your favorite.

Quotable Lyrics

Yeah, my connect just now sent my wrist back

Tell these b*tches, “Give my drip back”

Strawberry Ferrari, whip that

Like to look back when he h-h-h-h-hit that

Ass and thighs, that's where I'm thick at

Told his ex she ain't gettin' that d*ck back