Nicki Minaj & Lil Baby Collide On "Bussin'"

Erika Marie
February 11, 2022 00:20
Bussin'
Nicki Minaj Feat. Lil Baby

They already proved they can come together and make a meteoric hit, and Minaj and Baby are back for round two.


For the second week in a row, Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby are looking to take over New Music Friday. These back-to-back releases have caused fanbases of both artists to go crazy online, especially after the visual to “Do We Have a Problem?” stunned viewers. The short-film music video features several stars and even gave a nod to Vivica Fox’s Set It Off character, and now Minaj and Baby are switching things up on “Bussin.”

Within the last few years, there have been conversations regarding when Minaj would be blessing her Barbs with her highly-anticipated forthcoming album, and with these two songs comes new hype around the phantom record. However, it is unclear if “DWHAP?” or “Bussin” will make an appearance on her project, but it is expected that at least one of these new singles will be.

Stream “Bussin” and let us know which of these two latest Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby singles is your favorite.

Quotable Lyrics

Yeah, my connect just now sent my wrist back
Tell these b*tches, “Give my drip back”
Strawberry Ferrari, whip that
Like to look back when he h-h-h-h-hit that
Ass and thighs, that's where I'm thick at
Told his ex she ain't gettin' that d*ck back 

Nicki Minaj Lil Baby
