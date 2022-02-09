It's nothing but love between Vivica A. Fox and Nicki Minaj after they shouted one another out recently. By now, you may (or may not) have tuned in to watch the music video, or short film, to Minaj and Lil Baby's "Do We Have A Problem?" Several actors aided in helping round out the visual and there was one scene that looked particularly familiar for fans of the classic heist film, Set It Off.

The 1996 film starred Kimberly Elise, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Vivica Fox. In Minaj's music video, they re-enacted a scene that involved Frankie, Fox's character.

After learning of the mention, Fox gave Minaj a shout-out during her visit to The Wendy Williams Show as she was being interviewed by fill-in hosts Remy Ma and Fat Joe. Later, Minaj responded on her on her Instagram Story.

"Vivica [hearts emoji] Set it Off still on my top5 faves," she wrote, adding that she thought of herself as Pinkett Smith's character. "I was Stony in my head & Loved your portrayal of Frankie. That acting was flawless [praying hands emoji]."

In recent years, there have been murmurs about a potential Set It Off remake, but Fox has been vocal about letting classics exist without finding it necessary to reboot fan favorites. Check out the exchange between the two stars below.