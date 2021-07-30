Nicki Minaj will be taking Andy Cohen's place as the host of the upcoming Real Housewives of Potomac reunion show, revealing that she's accepting the role on Friday. She also offered her fans a quick update on how her album is coming along.

The legendary rapper spoke it into existence, manifesting her guest-hosting gig by prematurely announcing it on Instagram.

"I’ll be hosting the reunion," she announced before it was actually official. "Lmk what y’all want me to ask chile."

Fans of the show started to react to her announcement and it didn't take long for actual confirmation of the news to come in. Nicki updated her Instagram Stories with a message, saying, "Don't move! Everyone binge watch all the episodes cuz we finna get into some thangz hunty. My questions will be well thought out, too [laughing emoji]. Mixed with funny & epic, of course."

She added a note regarding her upcoming album, saying, "And Barbz, plz don't send me a million comments about the album & doc chile just lemme have my moment [eye roll emoji]. We almost there. Promise [party emoji]. Not lying this time. Love you."

She quickly followed up that post with a screenshot of her text message thread with her publicist, confirming that Andy Cohen is willing to step down from the reunion to make room for the Queen.

