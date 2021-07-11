Nicki Minaj has been popping out with some stellar guest verses recently. And if the recent re-release of Beam Me Up Scotty is any indication, a new album should be on its way soon. On Friday, she appeared on the remix to Bia's "Whole Lotta Money" which arrived shortly after the two artists went on Instagram Live together. An exciting moment for both Nicki and Bia, they delivered a potential anthem for the summer.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Nicki took to the comment section of a recent IG post where she detailed her excitement for Bia, though she admitted that elation may have been a bit self-centered. "As you learn & learn YOURSELF you must have that moment. When everything you say becomes ten times bigger simply b/c it's YOU, you learn to use that power purposefully as opposed to always allowing it to get the best of YOU. once it's said it can't be taken back. This is for ALL POWEFUL WOMEN. PLZ CATCH THIS GEM," she wrote.

"So there r a few things i needed to say but I checked myself & said 'this is Bia's moment btch, it ain't about you right now,'" she continued before sharing some updates on new music and projects. "It looks like there maybe a new home for Queen Radio & man oh man. Can't wait to have fun wit you guys again. This sht gon b so epic," she added. "But the things I have to say will be said in the right environment @ the right time. Plus, if you know me, I have to write about it first. Album tingz."

Check her comment below.