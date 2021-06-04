For his next album, Polo G is switching things up. He isn't an artist who has albums flooded with features, but on Hall of Fame, the rising star has a list of heavy-hitters on his roster. Polo G recently shared the tracklist for the anticipated project and it includes looks from The Kid LAROI, Lil Durk, Lil Wayne, G Herbo, Rod Wave, DaBaby, Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, Nicki Minaj, the late Pop Smoke, Fivio Foreign, and a rising artist named Scorey.

On the 20-track project, Nicki joins Polo on "For The Love of New York," and she's been lending her platform to promote his album. She included pre-save links in her Instagram bio and reposted his announcement and tracklist. " Can’t wait for you to hear what we did together," she penned in a caption.

Later, over on Twitter, Polo G thanked Nicki by calling her a "real one," and she returned the love with a follow-up tweet. "Thank you, boo. My fans gon fall in love with you when they hear #ForTheLoveOfNewYork I can promise you that. [red heart emoji] All-Star line-up on the album. You puttin on for NewYork [trophy emoji]."

The Queen rapper has been praised for sharing her space in order to help promote another artist. Check out the posts as well as a few reactions below. Also, make sure to check back with us next week when Hall of Fame is released on June 11.