The Queen Barb is back with another set of photos to give life to her dedicated fanbase. We received several new pictures from Mrs. Petty following a lengthy social media hiatus, and now that her Beam Me Up Scotty rerelease has found new life, especially with its additional tracks making waves, the internet once again can't get enough of Nicki.

"Seeing Green" remains a fan favorite and saw Minaj reuniting on wax with her longtime YMCMB brothers Drake and Lil Wayne, and she drew inspiration from her own rhymes when she penned the caption to her latest dolled-up post.



Christopher Polk / Staff / Getty Images

Nicki posed pretty in pink and purple while she showed off her matching luxury Louis Vuitton bag. Her caption reads like a random declaration to her haters, and while that may be true, the words were also pulled from her "Seeing Green" bars.

"U btchs think u doin damage u just hypin me up. Face who? I could see a wall of y’all, all of y’all & run straight thru. Trust it’s all FUN & GAMES UNTIL I WANNA PLAY TOO [winking emoji] [make up by ME. styled by ME. hair by TAE TAE. photo by TAE TAE]." The "Tae" she's referring to is celebrity hairstylist Arrogant Tae, real name Dionte Gray. If he sounds familiar, it's because Lil Durk gave him a shoutout on "Laugh Now Cry Later" with Drake.

