If there is an opportunity for G Herbo to give Nicki Minaj her flowers, he's going to take it. The Chicago rapper is celebrating the success of his latest album 25, and he dropped in to have a chat with Elliott Wilson about the project. During their discussion, Herbo was asked about collaborating on "Chi-Raq," the young rapper's breakout.

"Definitely shot out to Nicki for that. That was like my first big break, you know what I'm saying," said Herbo. "And that just go to tell you how long I've been just trying to get on that path of stardom."

"But man, that's one of those records that just gave me confidence as an artist," he added. "To see if I could actually do it or not, rap toe-to-toe with the best of 'em. Nicki a female emcee but she still like, the hardest ever. And she harder than a lot of male emcees. For me to be able to get on a track with her and hold my own, it just gave me confidence to keep going."

He called the experience a "life-changing situation" that resulted in him earning more respect from his peers, especially at 17-years-old. Herbo also called the collaboration a win for Chicago as a whole. Watch G Herbo chop it up with Elliott Wilson below.