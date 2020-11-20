It's a huge day for Nicki Minaj. Actually, scratch that. It's a huge year for Nicki.

The rapper gave birth to her first child with her husband Kenneth Petty, beginning to focus on her family as she slows away from music. Still though, she's been pretty active, releasing "What That Speed Bout!?" with Mike Will Made-It and Youngboy Never Broke Again last week.

Entertaining one of the fiercest fanbases on the planet, Nicki is celebrating a major anniversary in her career as today marks ten years since her debut studio album Pink Friday was released. She dropped a merch capsule and re-released the complete version of the album to commemorate the occasion, including "Roman's Revenge" with Lil Wayne.

In addition to that, she also shared some humongous news with her fans, revealing that her brand new six-part docu-series will be coming soon to HBO Max.

"I am beyond grateful & excited to share this news with you guys today," wrote Nicki on Instagram, sharing a video to announce the series. "I couldn’t be more thrilled to have #HBOMAX on board to help me tell my story in this delicate & memorable way. A way that my fans will love forever. This doc is next level. I can promise you that."

According to the press release, the six-part half-hour series will be directed by Michael John Warren, who worked with Jay-Z on Fade To Black. He's also worked with Nicki on two other documentary projects.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

"Nicki Minaj is a multi-faceted artist, businesswoman, and innovator as well as force to be reckoned with," said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max. "It’s a privilege to bring this project to HBO Max and provide our viewers with unprecedented access to her life."

We all know Nicki Minaj. But now, it's time for some of us to find out who Onika Tanya Maraj really is.

