When 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj came together in 2018 for their collaborative track "FEFE," they put all hip-hop and pop fans on notice. Whether it be shock value from their music video or fans genuinely enjoying the song, "FEFE" grabbed everyone's attention.

"FEFE" led to more collaborations between Nicki and Tekashi, as they established musical chemistry and a friendship outside of the studio. In recent years, Nicki has been collaborating with even more young talents like NBA YoungBoy and BIA, creating hits with them as well.

The past two Friday (Feb. 4 & 11), Nicki has put out back-to-back singles with Lil Baby. The first track "Do We Have A Problem?" included a nearly 10-minute long music video short film, adding to a monumental collaboration.

"Bussin" which dropped yesterday (Feb. 11) was a little more low-key than the previous song. Right away, it was noticeable that Minaj was employing the same flow on "Bussin" that she seemingly introduced on "FEFE" with 6ix9ine.

However, some Barbz insist Nicki had been using that flow before she linked with Tekashi.

6ix9ine appears to disagree though. Under Nicki's announcement post on Instagram for "Bussin," 6ix9ine simply commented "lol." While this is a brief comment, it carries a lot of weight when contextualizing the discourse surrounding "Bussin."

It seems that 6ix9ine feels he helped Nicki add this flow to her repertoire, and she is now using it for different collaborations.

Have you listened to "Bussin" by Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby yet? Do you think she sounds like she sounded on "FEFE"?