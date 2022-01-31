do we have a problem
- NumbersNicki Minaj Talks "DWHAP?" Billboard Hot 100 Debut: "No More Payola"Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby's "Do We Have A Problem?" debuts at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100, prompting celebration and criticism from the "Queen" rapper.By Joshua Robinson
- NumbersNicki Minaj Reacts After "DWHAP?" Moves Over 100K In Less Than A WeekNicki Minaj and Lil Baby's new collab, "Do We Have A Problem?" is the highest-selling single of the week. By Aron A.
- GramNicki Minaj & Lil Baby's Instagram Live Was A Complete MessLil Baby gave up on going live with Nicki Minaj after trying for a few minutes.By Alex Zidel
- MusicVivica Fox Praises Nicki Minaj For Including "Set If Off" Reference In "DWHAP?" Music VideoThe shout-out found its way to Nicki's doorstep and the rapper responded on social media.By Erika Marie
- MusicNicki Minaj & Lil Baby Reach No. 1 On iTunes, Apple Music & YouTube"Do We Have A Problem?" is doing numbers.By Thomas Galindo
- Pop CultureJoseph Sikora Reveals 50 Cent Asked Him To Star In Nicki Minaj's "Do We Have A Problem?" Video50 Cent has all the connections.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicNicki Minaj's Comeback Single With Lil Baby Does Not Disappoint: Twitter ReactsNicki Minaj doesn't disappoint with the release of her long-awaited comeback single, "Do We Have A Problem" ft. Lil Baby.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureJoseph Sikora Reacts To Nicki Minaj & Lil Baby Trailer "Oh, You KNOW She Kilt This Ish"The "Power Book IV: Force" actor appears alongside Cory Hardrict and Minaj in her forthcoming video.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicNicki Minaj Reveals Trailer For "Do We Have A Problem" Ft. Lil BabyJoseph Sikora and Cory Hardrict star in Nicki Minaj's upcoming music video for "Do We Have A Problem" ft. Lil Baby. By Aron A.
- MusicNicki Minaj Drops Bedroom Pic In Anticipation Of Upcoming Lil Baby CollabA trailer for Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby's new collaboration, "Do We Have A Problem" drops tomorrow. By Aron A.