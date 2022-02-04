Nicki Minaj's musical return has been a long time coming, so the 39-year-old obviously had to go big for her "Do We Have A Problem?" music video. The single and accompanying visual arrived at midnight, with the former featuring "Yes Indeed" rapper Lil Baby and the latter starring Joseph Sikora.

All week long, Minaj has been teasing the track on social media, and when it was revealed that the Power Book IV: Force actor would be making an appearance, fans of the 50 Cent-produced series went crazy.

Early on Friday, February 4th, the Chicago-born entertainer hopped onto Twitter to promote the video, revealing that it was actually Fif who connected him with Minaj to make some music magic happen. When quote tweeting a post from the "Candy Shop" hitmaker, he wrote, "The Boss said, 'my girl wants you out in LA. Go do your thing.'"

The mother of one also shared the post, adding, "Yes. 50 is a real one. PERIOD. Y'all killing it out here #Power." In the photo that 50 shared, Minaj, Baby, and Sikora can be seen seated amongst stacks of cash, both men holding guns.

While the rapper opted for villain vibes in a red tracksuit, the actor was styled in navy blue bants, a slick grey button-up, and what looks like suspenders. The star of the show – Miss Minaj – wore an all-green outfit with a large flashy chain reading "BABY."

Fans have been singing praises for the "Do We Have A Problem?" music video all across social media. "I loved it," one Twitter user wrote. "The acting was on point, the visuals, the scenery, just everything. Y'all did y'all thing."

Another added "You killed it!!! Thank you for supporting the Queen," while someone else pointed out that Sikora nailed his trigger finger, while Baby was off with his.

What are your thoughts on Nicki Minaj's new arrival?