opening week
- NumbersNicki Minaj Talks "DWHAP?" Billboard Hot 100 Debut: "No More Payola"Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby's "Do We Have A Problem?" debuts at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100, prompting celebration and criticism from the "Queen" rapper.By Joshua Robinson
- NumbersLil Tjay Set To Dominate With "Destined 2 Win" Opening SalesEarly sales projections for the new album anticipate a healthy debut for the young rapper. By Madusa S.
- MusicThe Weeknd’s “After Hours” First Week Sales Projections Are InAbel is looking at one of the biggest albums of the year.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicFirst Week Sales For Megan Thee Stallion’s “Suga” Are InMeg sold under 50K units in her opening week. By Kevin Goddard
- MusicTyler, The Creator's "IGOR" Set To Win Sales Battle Over DJ Khaled's "Father Of Asahd"This past week's sales projections are in!By Devin Ch
- MusicFirst Week Sales Projections For Quavo’s Solo Debut “Quavo Huncho”Quavo is projected to land the #2 album of the week with "Quavo Huncho."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicEminem's "Kamikaze" Brings In $1.8M In First Week Song Revenue: ReportEminem's new project brought in over a million dollars in its first week.By Aron A.
- MusicLil Scrappy Shows Encouraging Signs Of Recovery From Car AccidentLil Scrappy looks chipper in his hospital gown.By Devin Ch
- MusicJ. Cole's "KOD" Title Track Reportedly Breaks Spotify Opening Day Record"KOD" proves undeniable at the opening gates.By Devin Ch
- MusicPost Malone's "Psycho" Looks To Rival "Rockstar"'s Opening NumbersPost Malone looks to recreate the same success he had with his last single on "Psycho."By Alex Zidel