Over the past few months, we've seen a ton of big-name rappers add on to some of the hottest projects of 2021 with deluxe editions and B sides and it's been a blessing for fans.

MoneyBagg Yo came back with A Gangsta's Pain: Reloaded, Westside Gunn added on to HWH8 with a full-length side B, Isaiah Rashad added four new tracks to The House Is Burning on The House Is Burning [homies begged] and Kanye West came through the Donda deluxe edition, which featured the infamous Drake-dissing "Life of The Party" with Andre 3000.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

And yesterday (November 29), Louisville rapper EST Gee announced he is dropping the "second disc" of his July album, Bigger Than Life Or Death.

In an Instagram post, the "5500 Degrees" rapper announced his new album will release this Friday, December 3, and unlike Bigger Than Life Or Death, which included features from Future, Young Thug, Lil Baby and Lil Durk, Bigger Than Life Or Death Part 2 will be completely featureless.

"December 3rd Disc 2 No features Pre-Order link in my story #BiggerThanLifeOrDeath #FreeTheShiners," he captioned his post featuring the upcoming album's cover.





Dropping this late in the year, Bigger Than Life Or Death Part 2 is sure to be a culmination of sorts for EST Gee. In span of twelve months, Gee has ascended into rap superstardom, and after a year that saw the 27-year-old sign with Yo Gotti's CMG record label, get dubbed 'the new Young Jeezy,' and sit in studio sessions with Jay-Z (Bigger Than Life Or Death also debuted at #7 on the Billboard Top 200 — a huge accomplishment), this featureless record will be a clear look into where EST Gee's mind is at at this point in his career.

Keep an eye out for Bigger Than Life Or Death Part 2 when it drops this Friday, and let us know what you're expecting from EST Gee down in the comments.