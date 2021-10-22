BIA Reloads "FOR CERTAIN" With Deluxe Edition Featuring Nicki Minaj, G Herbo, & More

BIA has been having an outstanding year, going viral with her hit single "WHOLE LOTTA MONEY." The bad bitch anthem took over social media earlier this year, prompting a remix featuring Nicki Minaj, which served to amplify BIA's celebrity presence. She followed that up with her new single "BESITO" with G Herbo, and now she's back with the deluxe edition of last year's FOR CERTAIN project.

Kicking off with the same eight tracks as before, the tracklist continues to include the "WHOLE LOTTA MONEY" remix with Nicki Minaj, the aforementioned single with G Herbo, and more. In total, six new songs are included in the project, including a feature from Sevyn Streeter.

The release comes after "WHOLE LOTTA MONEY" was certified platinum. BIA is presently supporting Don Toliver on tour, and she will be performing next week at Rolling Loud New York.

Check out the new deluxe project below.

Tracklist:

1. BIA BIA (feat. Lil Jon)

2. SKATE

3. WHOLE LOTTA MONEY

4. SAME HANDS (feat. Lil Durk)

5. AUTOMATIC (feat. Doe Boy & 42 Dugg)

6. PLATE

7. COVER GIRL

8. FREE BIA (1ST DAY OUT)

9. WHOLE LOTTA MONEY (Remix) [with Nicki Minaj]

10. BESITO (feat. G Herbo)

11. CAN'T TOUCH THIS

12. BIG DEAL (feat. Sevyn Streeter)

13. FREAK IN THE NIGHT

14. MOTIONLESS