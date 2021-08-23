Don Toliver is bringing Bia on board for his fall tour dates.
Don Toliver has a busy few months ahead of him. While he's gearing up to release a new project in the near future, his tour scheduled is piling on. Earlier this year, it was announced that he'd be serving as an opening act on The Weeknd's forthcoming After Hours tour which will take place in 2022. Before that, he'll be hitting the road on his headlining Life Of A Don tour.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
The rapper shared the tour dates on Instagram earlier today, revealing that Bia will be serving as the opening act. The tour does include a few festival dates such as Rolling Loud in L.A., Life Is Beautiful in Las Vegas, and Astroworld in his hometown of Houston. Other cities Don Toliver will be hitting are New York City, Boston, Atlanta, Detroit, and more.
Peep the tour dates below.
Fri Sep 17 – Las Vegas, NV – Life Is Beautiful
Sat Sep 18 – Phoenix, AZ – Marquee
Mon Sep 20 – Austin, TX – Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
Tue Sep 21 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
Wed Sep 22 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory
Fri Sept 24 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
Sat Sep 25 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Tue Sep 28 – Cleveland, OH – Temple Live
Wed Sep 29 – Detroit, MI – Fillmore Detroit
Thu Sep 30 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
Sat Oct 02 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17
Sun Oct 03 – Montclair, NJ – Wellmont Theatre
Mon Oct 04 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
Wed Oct 06 – Wallingford, CT – The Dome at Oakdale Theatre
Thu Oct 07 – Philadelphia, PA – Fillmore Philadelphia
Sun Oct 10 – Washington, DC – Echostage
Tue Oct 12 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
Wed Oct 13 – Charlotte, NC – Fillmore Charlotte
Fri Oct 15 – Miami, FL – The Oasis
Sun Oct 17 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy
Wed Oct 20 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
Fri Oct 22 – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory
Sun Oct 24 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
Mon Oct 25 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
Sat Oct 30 – Los Angeles, CA – Palladium
Fri Nov 5 – Houston, TX – Astroworld
Sun Nov 14 – Las Vegas, NV – Day N Vegas
Sun Dec 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Rolling Loud