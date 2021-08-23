Don Toliver has a busy few months ahead of him. While he's gearing up to release a new project in the near future, his tour scheduled is piling on. Earlier this year, it was announced that he'd be serving as an opening act on The Weeknd's forthcoming After Hours tour which will take place in 2022. Before that, he'll be hitting the road on his headlining Life Of A Don tour.



Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The rapper shared the tour dates on Instagram earlier today, revealing that Bia will be serving as the opening act. The tour does include a few festival dates such as Rolling Loud in L.A., Life Is Beautiful in Las Vegas, and Astroworld in his hometown of Houston. Other cities Don Toliver will be hitting are New York City, Boston, Atlanta, Detroit, and more.

Peep the tour dates below.

Fri Sep 17 – Las Vegas, NV – Life Is Beautiful

Sat Sep 18 – Phoenix, AZ – Marquee

Mon Sep 20 – Austin, TX – Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

Tue Sep 21 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

Wed Sep 22 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory

Fri Sept 24 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

Sat Sep 25 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Tue Sep 28 – Cleveland, OH – Temple Live

Wed Sep 29 – Detroit, MI – Fillmore Detroit

Thu Sep 30 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

Sat Oct 02 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

Sun Oct 03 – Montclair, NJ – Wellmont Theatre

Mon Oct 04 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

Wed Oct 06 – Wallingford, CT – The Dome at Oakdale Theatre

Thu Oct 07 – Philadelphia, PA – Fillmore Philadelphia

Sun Oct 10 – Washington, DC – Echostage

Tue Oct 12 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

Wed Oct 13 – Charlotte, NC – Fillmore Charlotte

Fri Oct 15 – Miami, FL – The Oasis

Sun Oct 17 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy

Wed Oct 20 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Fri Oct 22 – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory

Sun Oct 24 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Mon Oct 25 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Sat Oct 30 – Los Angeles, CA – Palladium

Fri Nov 5 – Houston, TX – Astroworld

Sun Nov 14 – Las Vegas, NV – Day N Vegas

Sun Dec 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Rolling Loud