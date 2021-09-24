mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Westside Gunn Drops "Hitler Wears Hermes 8: Side B" Ft. Jay Electronica, 2 Chainz, Tyler, The Creator, & More

Erika Marie
September 24, 2021 01:13
Hitler Wears Hermes 8: Side B
Westside Gunn

The New York rapper delivers his B-Side project that boasts 20 new tracks.


Weeks following the arrival ofHitler Wears Hermes 8: Sincerely Adolf, Westside Gunn shows that he isn't quite finished with his project. Each installment of the long-running series has been applauded by Hip Hop fans who bask in Gunn'a beast mode bars, and on Friday (September 24), the Buffalo, New York icon returned with Hitler Wears Hermes 8: Side B.

While most artists choose to add a feature or two to "deluxe" versions of their albums, Westside Gunn decided to share an entirely new project fitted with 20 new tracks. Features include looks from Jay Electronica, Armani Ceasar, 2 Chainz, Flee Lord, AA Rashid, Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, and Tyler, The Creator—just to name a few.

Once again, Gunn has not disappointed, so stream Hitler Wears Hermes 8: Side B and let us know your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Brodie Lee
2. End How You Start ft. AA Rashid
3. Hell On Earth Part 2 ft. Benny the Butcher & Conway the Machine
4. Free Kutter ft. Jay Electronica
5. Richie’s
6. Julia Lang ft. Trap-A-Holics
7. Celine Dion ft. Chase Fetti, Flee Lord & Heem
8. Best Dressed Demons ft. Mach-Hommy
9. Forest Lawn ft. 2 Chainz & Armani Caesar
10. Why I Do Em Like That ft. Billie Essco & Keisha Plum
11. RIP Bergdorf ft. Mach-Hommy
12. TV Boy
13. Survivor Series 95 ft. Jay Worthy, Larry June & TF
14. Eddie Kingston ft. Rome Streetz
15. Ostertag ft. Stove God Cooks
16. Munch ft. Tiona Deniece
17. 99 Avirex ft. AZ & Stove God Cooks
18. The Fly Who Couldn’t Fly Straight ft. Tyler, The Creator
19. Big AL ft. Rome Streetz
20/ BYE BYE ft. Keisha Plum

