Westside Gunn Drops "Hitler Wears Hermes 8: Side B" Ft. Jay Electronica, 2 Chainz, Tyler, The Creator, & More

Weeks following the arrival ofHitler Wears Hermes 8: Sincerely Adolf, Westside Gunn shows that he isn't quite finished with his project. Each installment of the long-running series has been applauded by Hip Hop fans who bask in Gunn'a beast mode bars, and on Friday (September 24), the Buffalo, New York icon returned with Hitler Wears Hermes 8: Side B.

While most artists choose to add a feature or two to "deluxe" versions of their albums, Westside Gunn decided to share an entirely new project fitted with 20 new tracks. Features include looks from Jay Electronica, Armani Ceasar, 2 Chainz, Flee Lord, AA Rashid, Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, and Tyler, The Creator—just to name a few.

Once again, Gunn has not disappointed, so stream Hitler Wears Hermes 8: Side B and let us know your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Brodie Lee

2. End How You Start ft. AA Rashid

3. Hell On Earth Part 2 ft. Benny the Butcher & Conway the Machine

4. Free Kutter ft. Jay Electronica

5. Richie’s

6. Julia Lang ft. Trap-A-Holics

7. Celine Dion ft. Chase Fetti, Flee Lord & Heem

8. Best Dressed Demons ft. Mach-Hommy

9. Forest Lawn ft. 2 Chainz & Armani Caesar

10. Why I Do Em Like That ft. Billie Essco & Keisha Plum

11. RIP Bergdorf ft. Mach-Hommy

12. TV Boy

13. Survivor Series 95 ft. Jay Worthy, Larry June & TF

14. Eddie Kingston ft. Rome Streetz

15. Ostertag ft. Stove God Cooks

16. Munch ft. Tiona Deniece

17. 99 Avirex ft. AZ & Stove God Cooks

18. The Fly Who Couldn’t Fly Straight ft. Tyler, The Creator

19. Big AL ft. Rome Streetz

20/ BYE BYE ft. Keisha Plum

