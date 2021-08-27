Westside Gunn Shares "Hitler Wears Hermes 8: Sincerely Adolf" Ft. Lil Wayne, Jadakiss, Benny The Butcher, Conway & More

This Griselda boss proves that his light is not dimming anytime soon because with each new release, and they do come in frequently, Westside Gunn increasingly impresses. The Buffalo, New York icon has been hailed as a lyrical beast in the Rap game and never seems to disappoint fans. On Friday (August 27), Gunn returns and this time, he adds yet another project to his reigning series with Hitler Wears Hermes 8: Sincerely Adolf.

This time around, Westside Gunn sails through his project with his familiar cadence and lyrical prowess, and he is aided by several of his peers including Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, DJ Clue, Boldy James, Stove God Cooks, Jadakiss, Lil Wayne, Rome Streetz, Mach-Hommy, and A.A. Rashid. Every song hosts at least one feature aside from the first track.

Stream Westside Gunn's Hitler Wears Hermes 8: Sincerely Adolf and let us know your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Murders in Maxfields

2. Blessed Times ft. AA Rashid

3. Mariota ft. Stove God Cooks

4. Vogue cover ft. Stove God Cooks

5. Margiela Split Toes ft. Mach-Hommy

6. Draymond ft. Stove God Cooks

7. Peri Peri ft. Rome Streetz

8. RIGHT NOW ft. Stove God Cooks & Jadakiss

9. Westheimer ft. Boldy James, Sauce Walka, Stove God Cooks

10. Bash Money ft. Lil Wayne

11. Claires Back ft. Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, DJ Clue

12. Spponz ft. Conway The Machine

13. 71 Mile ft. Boldy James