As a new artist in the rap game, receiving praise and recognition from current heavy-hitters on the scene is a huge accomplishment. Co-signs from rappers that currently own the landscape essentially feels like a confirmation that your work and music are valid, and is not something to be taken lightly. Recent CMG signee EST Gee received praise from Lil Baby via Twitter account, proclaiming the rising Louisville star to be the proper heir to an Atlanta trap icon.

The My Turn artist took some time in the wee hours of Sunday morning to give a shout-out to his "Real As It Gets" collaborator EST Gee. “Est Gee The New Young Jeezy,” wrote the Grammy Awards performer.

The rap newcomer, who hails from Louisville, released two projects last year, Ion Feel Nun and I Still Don't Feel Nun, which earned him recognition from fellow rappers and CMG label head Yo Gotti.

“I know a star and hustler when I see one and EST Gee is up next,” Gotti said at the time in regards to Gee at the time of his signing. “He got what it takes.” He's since gone on to collaborate with fellow Louisville artist Jack Harlow on "Route 66," as well as on his Collective Music Group labelmate 42 Dugg's "Members Only" track.

