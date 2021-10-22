Moneybagg Yo Shares "A Gangsta's Pain: Reloaded" Ft. Lil Wayne, Ashanti, Pharrell Williams, DJ Khaled, Lil Durk

You had to know that a deluxe version of A Gangsta's Pain was on the way. Moneybagg Yo knows how to treat his fans to an extended version of his hit records and on Friday (October 22), the Memphis rapper did just that. Back in April, Moneybagg shared A Gangsta's Pain, and now we have received the Reloaded version.
Fans are excited to hear seven new tracks on the album, including the remix to Moneybagg's megahit "Wockesha." For that track, Lil Wayne and Ashanti lend their talents, but other features include Lil Durk, DJ Khaled, Future, Yung Bleu, Lil Durk, Jhené Aiko, and Pharrell Williams. The re-up on this record has already been making waves online, so stream A Gangsta's Pain: Reloaded and let us know which new track takes top billing.
Tracklist
1. Switches & Dracs with Lil Durk ft. EST Gee
2.. Wat Be Wrong??
3. Gave It ft. Big Homiie G
4. This Feeling ft. Yung Bleu & Ja'niyah
5. Scorpio
6. Another One with DJ Khaled
7. Wockesha (Remix) with Lil Wayne & Ashanti
8. Memphganistan ft. Kaash Paige
9. Just Say Det
10. Go! ft. BIG30
11. Wockesha
12. Shottas (Lala)
13. Hard For The Next ft. Future
14. If Pain Was A Person
15. I Believe U ft. Tripstar
1. Time Today
17. Interlude
18. Free Promo ft. Polo G & Lil Durk
19. Hate It Here
20. Love It Here
21. Clear Da Air
22. Projects
23. One Of Dem Nights with Jhené Aiko
24. FR
25. Certified Neptunes ft. Pharrell Williams
26. Change Da Subject
27. Least Ian Lie
28. Bipolar Virgo
29. A Gangsta's Pain