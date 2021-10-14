After having that reunion with ex-boyfriend Nelly at Fat Joe and Ja Rule's Verzuz, Ashanti revealed she is a taken woman. The R&B icon did not reveal the identity of her beau, but she made it clear that reconciling with her former St. Louis flame was out of the question. However, that hasn't stopped suitors from flocking to her DMs, and Ashanti briefly spoke about that, as well as her collaboration with Moneybagg Yo, when she sat down with Black America Web.

After discussing what it was like working on her upcoming film Honey Girls, a feature that will premiere on October 19, Ashanti was asked about people shooting their shots on social media. She regularly posts thirst traps on social media, leaving many to believe that her DMs must be flooded with pickup lines.

“Baby!... Listen. It's a sea of blue checks. It's a sea of not blue checks," she said with a laugh. "Nah, but it’s kinda crazy. It’s definitely a party going on in my DMs." For those looking to connect, Ashanti said she does respond to some messages she receives. "Sometimes it's late, sometimes it's a little late and it's like, 'Oh my gosh, I can't believe a year ago!' 'Cause I wasn't a huge DMer. I would every so often, but there are some really important ones that I answered and they turned into records."

Moneybagg Yo recently released the remix to his smash hit "Wockesha" with the help of Ashanti, and the singer revealed that the collaboration came about because of a DM conversation.

"There was a DM, yeah, like a mutual that put that together, then I got the phone call from Moneybagg and we worked it all out. So yeah!" Watch Ashanti below.