Moneybagg Yo Drops "Wockesha (Remix)" Ft. Lil Wayne & Ashanti

We're just approaching halfway through the week and Moneybagg Yo has decided to deliver a surprise single. His track "Wockesha" has been tearing up the charts and became a fan favorite, and after much speculation regarding who would appear on the track's remix, the Memphis rapper has surfaced with the revelation: Lil Wayne and Ashanti.

Weezy made a cameo in the music video to the song and was initially sampled on the track, so it wasn't surprising to see him jump in with a verse. Ashanti's buttery vocals soften the mix as she revives the lyrics to "Foolish" during her inclusion. Fans are already eating this one up, so stream "Wockesha (Remix)" and let us know what you think about the update.

Quotable Lyrics

Priority status, so them other b*tches mad at her (Too mad, ha)

Thumbin' through a hunnid thou', I spent that times two on you

Caught myself cuttin' you loose, then I pop back up like peekaboo