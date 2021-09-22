mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Moneybagg Yo Drops "Wockesha (Remix)" Ft. Lil Wayne & Ashanti

Erika Marie
September 22, 2021 00:45
2.1K Views
212
13
Moneybagg YoMoneybagg Yo
Moneybagg Yo

Wockesha (Remix)
MoneyBagg Yo Feat. Ashanti & Lil Wayne

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
92% (12)
Rate
Audience Rating
11 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

The two music icons add their spins to the hitmaker's track and Ashanti even included lyrics from "Foolish."


We're just approaching halfway through the week and Moneybagg Yo has decided to deliver a surprise single. His track "Wockesha" has been tearing up the charts and became a fan favorite, and after much speculation regarding who would appear on the track's remix, the Memphis rapper has surfaced with the revelation: Lil Wayne and Ashanti.

Weezy made a cameo in the music video to the song and was initially sampled on the track, so it wasn't surprising to see him jump in with a verse. Ashanti's buttery vocals soften the mix as she revives the lyrics to "Foolish" during her inclusion. Fans are already eating this one up, so stream "Wockesha (Remix)" and let us know what you think about the update.

Quotable Lyrics

Priority status, so them other b*tches mad at her (Too mad, ha)
Thumbin' through a hunnid thou', I spent that times two on you
Caught myself cuttin' you loose, then I pop back up like peekaboo

MoneyBagg Yo
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  21  2
  13
  2.1K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
MoneyBagg Yo Ashanti Lil Wayne
13 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Moneybagg Yo Drops "Wockesha (Remix)" Ft. Lil Wayne & Ashanti
212
13
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject